Sharks' Martin Jones: Picks up 36th win

Jones allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 29-year-old snapped a four-game streak of posting save percentages below .890 in Saturday's playoff tuneup. Jones finished the season with 36 wins, which was one shy of his previous career high, but his other numbers were disappointing. In 62 games, Jones posted a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage.