Sharks' Martin Jones: Picks up 36th win
Jones allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The 29-year-old snapped a four-game streak of posting save percentages below .890 in Saturday's playoff tuneup. Jones finished the season with 36 wins, which was one shy of his previous career high, but his other numbers were disappointing. In 62 games, Jones posted a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...