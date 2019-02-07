Sharks' Martin Jones: Pitted against Flames
Jones will be the road starter versus the Flames on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Sharks coach Peter DeBoer understandably isn't going back to Aaron Dell against the Flames since the team led by Johnny Gaudreau torched him to the tune of eight goals allowed the last time they faced one another. Enter Jones, who is 25-10-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .897 save percentage through 40 games. Neither goalie for Team Teal is particularly appealing, but Jones still wins more often than not to pad the totals for season-long fantasy players.
