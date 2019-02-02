Sharks' Martin Jones: Pitted against 'Yotes

Jones will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones allowed six goals on 39 shots to the Capitals on Jan. 22 -- his final start before the All-Star break -- but still managed to skate off with the victory. We wouldn't expect such an intense fight against a Coyotes club that ranks 28th in the league by means of averaging 2.60 goals per game.