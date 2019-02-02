Sharks' Martin Jones: Pitted against 'Yotes
Jones will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Coyotes, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones allowed six goals on 39 shots to the Capitals on Jan. 22 -- his final start before the All-Star break -- but still managed to skate off with the victory. We wouldn't expect such an intense fight against a Coyotes club that ranks 28th in the league by means of averaging 2.60 goals per game.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Escapes DC with ugly win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased after five goals•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Florida on Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Beaten half-dozen times•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to extend incredible run•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...