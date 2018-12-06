Sharks' Martin Jones: Playing better lately

Jones allowed one goal on 40 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

It's been a rough start to the season for Jones, but he seems to be trending in the right direction at the moment. In the last two games, Jones has stopped 79 of 81 shots (.975 save percentage). He'll need a lot more of these types of performances, though, to get back on track. Even with a 11-6-3 record, Jones owns a .900 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA this season.