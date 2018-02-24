Sharks' Martin Jones: Plays well in loss

Jones allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

The loss broke Jones' three-game winning streak, but he's been posting strong numbers longer than that and did so again versus the Blackhawks. In his last six games including Friday, Jones is 4-2-0 with a .943 save percentage, and in his last 10 contests, Jones owns a .940 mark. The strong February has placed the Sharks' goaltender in position for a chance to win at least 25 games and record the best save percentage of his career.