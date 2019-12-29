Sharks' Martin Jones: Plenty of support in win
Jones turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.
A Timo Meier hat trick supported Jones in the lopsided win, his first since Nov. 30 against the Coyotes. Jones had given up 23 goals in his previous six starts. The 29-year-old improved to 13-14-1 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 29 games. Aaron Dell has recently put pressure on Jones for the No. 1 job in the crease -- interim head coach will have an interesting choice to make for Tuesday's game in Detroit.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing Flyers on Saturday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't stop defending champs•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Losing skid hits five games•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease against Rangers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Fades late in Nashville•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.