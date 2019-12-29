Sharks' Martin Jones: Plenty of support in win

Jones turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

A Timo Meier hat trick supported Jones in the lopsided win, his first since Nov. 30 against the Coyotes. Jones had given up 23 goals in his previous six starts. The 29-year-old improved to 13-14-1 with a 3.21 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 29 games. Aaron Dell has recently put pressure on Jones for the No. 1 job in the crease -- interim head coach will have an interesting choice to make for Tuesday's game in Detroit.