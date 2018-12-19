Sharks' Martin Jones: Posts first shutout of 2018-19

Jones made 26 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

The shutout could not have come at a better time for Jones. Tuesday's performance hopefully gets the Sharks' netminder back on track after he was pulled in in his last start. Jones will see his record move to 14-7-3 with a 2.81 GAA and .901 save percentage, and he should once again get the start Thursday against Winnipeg.