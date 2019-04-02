Sharks' Martin Jones: Preparing to face Canucks

Jones will start in goal against host Vancouver of Tuesday night.

The Sharks have already clinched a playoff spot, but questions remain concerning Jones' readiness for the postseason grind. He only won half of his (12) games in March, and the B.C. native's ratios (2.96 GAA and .895 save percentage) over that span certainly do not inspire much confidence in a sudden rebound. San Jose's chief puck plugger will now go to work against a Vancouver club that has won six of its past 10 games.