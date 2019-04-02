Sharks' Martin Jones: Preparing to face Canucks
Jones will start in goal against host Vancouver of Tuesday night.
The Sharks have already clinched a playoff spot, but questions remain concerning Jones' readiness for the postseason grind. He only won half of his (12) games in March, and the B.C. native's ratios (2.96 GAA and .895 save percentage) over that span certainly do not inspire much confidence in a sudden rebound. San Jose's chief puck plugger will now go to work against a Vancouver club that has won six of its past 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...