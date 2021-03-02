Jones stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

After the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the second period, it appeared to be another long night for Jones. Instead, the Sharks rallied to tie the game and just kept going, while the 31-year-old goalie silenced the opposition. Jones improved to 7-5-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .896 save percentage after one of his better outings of the year. It's just the third time in 13 games he's allowed two or fewer goals. That should be enough to earn Jones another starting nod in Wednesday's rematch with the Avalanche.