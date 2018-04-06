Sharks' Martin Jones: Prevails over Avalanche

Jones allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 win over visiting Colorado on Thursday.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Jones, who had won seven games in a row prior to the skid. The British Columbia native has now crossed the 30-win plateau for the third consecutive season, and his save percentage of .917 remains right in line with his career mark of .916.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories