Sharks' Martin Jones: Prevails over Knights in OT

Jones stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Vegas on Thursday.

Jones has now rattled off five straight wins, though he allowed 10 goals over the first three. Nonetheless, after a rough patch from December to February when he went 5-9-4 over a 19-game stretch, the fifth-year NHLer is now up to 27 wins, a .917 save percentage identical to his career average and a 2.47 GAA.