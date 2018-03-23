Sharks' Martin Jones: Prevails over Knights in OT
Jones stopped 24 of 25 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Vegas on Thursday.
Jones has now rattled off five straight wins, though he allowed 10 goals over the first three. Nonetheless, after a rough patch from December to February when he went 5-9-4 over a 19-game stretch, the fifth-year NHLer is now up to 27 wins, a .917 save percentage identical to his career average and a 2.47 GAA.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...