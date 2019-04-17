Sharks' Martin Jones: Pulled again in loss
Jones gave up two goals on seven shots in the first period of Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Aaron Dell replaced Jones in the crease to start the second period. Jones has an unsightly 5.31 GAA and an .838 save percentage, playing in parts of four games in the series. With the Sharks down 3-1 in the series, Jones likely doesn't have much time to correct course, and coach Peter DeBoer has shown no hesitation to switch goalies in hopes of slowing down a potent Vegas attack.
