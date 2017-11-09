Sharks' Martin Jones: Pulled against Tampa
Jones made 17 saves on 21 shots against the Lightning on Wednesday. He was pulled after 39:57 and took the loss.
Jones had been playing outstanding hockey, as in his previous eight starts he had allowed two goals or fewer. However, the league's top offense got the best of him here. Aaron Dell also let in a goal in relief, so this was a game for everybody on San Jose to forget.
