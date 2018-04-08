Sharks' Martin Jones: Pulled in finale
Jones allowed five goals on 19 shots before getting pulled Saturday against the Wild.
Jones finished the first two periods before sitting out the final frame with Aaron Dell taking over the net. Jones finishes the season with his third straight 30-win season and since joining the Sharks has proven that he is a capable No. 1 goalie. However, his performance in the season finale was a little troubling because it was a game in which the Sharks could've secured home-ice advantage, and also because the it's not the first time Jones has looked vulnerable this season.
