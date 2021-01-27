Jones surrendered five goals on 19 shots before he was pulled in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Jones simply didn't have an answer for the Avalanche's offense, which came from all four lines. Devan Dubnyk replaced Jones in goal and allowed the last two tallies on 23 shots. Jones had won his last two starts before Tuesday's dud. He now has a 3-2-0 record with a 3.91 GAA and an .871 save percentage through five outings. Jones and Dubnyk have mostly alternated starts so far this year -- that would make it the latter's turn in Thursday's rematch with the Avalanche.