Jones gave up four goals on 20 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Jones lasted a little more than halfway through the game, but Marcus Foligno's tally gave the Wild a 4-1 lead. Head coach Bob Boughner inserted Devan Dubnyk in place of Jones, with the latter responsible for the loss. The 31-year-old Jones has a 6-5-1 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 12 appearances. There's little reason for fantasy managers in standard formats to trust the Canadian netminder, especially in a tough matchup with the Golden Knights on Thursday, which may see Dubnyk get the starting nod instead.