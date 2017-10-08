Sharks' Martin Jones: Pulled in loss to Kings
Jones was pulled Saturday against Los Angeles after giving up four goals on 29 shots.
It's been a rough start to the season for Jones, who has given up eight goals in two losses. The 27-year-old is the clear-cut starting goaltender in San Jose and is coming off consecutive seasons of starting 65 games. He'll experience another heavy workload this year, but if things continue to go south, the team won't hesitate to give youngster Aron Dell a shot. We wouldn't be too worried about Jones, however, as his play over the past few seasons and playoffs speaks for itself. Jones is capable of being a very reliable fantasy netminder who can give you a great shot of earning a victory whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Ready to rock against former team•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Lets in four in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting season opener•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting against Vegas•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Re-signs with Sharks on six-year deal•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Eliminated from playoffs with Game 6 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...