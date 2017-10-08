Jones was pulled Saturday against Los Angeles after giving up four goals on 29 shots.

It's been a rough start to the season for Jones, who has given up eight goals in two losses. The 27-year-old is the clear-cut starting goaltender in San Jose and is coming off consecutive seasons of starting 65 games. He'll experience another heavy workload this year, but if things continue to go south, the team won't hesitate to give youngster Aron Dell a shot. We wouldn't be too worried about Jones, however, as his play over the past few seasons and playoffs speaks for itself. Jones is capable of being a very reliable fantasy netminder who can give you a great shot of earning a victory whenever he gets the nod.