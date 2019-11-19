Sharks' Martin Jones: Putting streak on line against Oil
Jones will start Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones draws the unenviable task of trying to slow down a red-hot Connor McDavid, as the world's best player comes in with 13 points over his last four games, including a pair of hat tricks. While Jones' 3.23 GAA and .889 save percentage leave a lot to be desired, he comes into this contest riding a six-game winning streak.
