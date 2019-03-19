Sharks' Martin Jones: Quickly chased by Golden Knights

Jones lasted just 12:24 in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights, yielding three goals on 11 shots.

San Jose was able to cover the damage Jones caused, but that'll be little consolation to fantasy owners expecting more of the oft-used netminder. Jones' ratios move to a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He should start at least one of the games versus California rivals, either Thursday in Los Angeles or Friday in Anaheim. Either matchup is a much safer play for the 29-year-old.