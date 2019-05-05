Sharks' Martin Jones: Rarely tested in win

Jones stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Jones hardly saw many pucks, as the Sharks fired 39 shots on Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer's net. Jones has only allowed 10 goals over five games in the series, and his improved play is a major reason why the Sharks hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Monday's Game 6.