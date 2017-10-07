Play

Jones will patrol the crease against the visiting Kings on Saturday.

San Jose's top backstop likes facing his former employer, as evidenced by his 6-2-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .923 save percentage against them over 10 career appearances. He's a steady No. 1 at his position in season-long leagues, but may cost you close to top dollar in various daily contests.

