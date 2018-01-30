Sharks' Martin Jones: Returning to starter's net Tuesday

Jones (undisclosed) will start in net for Tuesday night's contest in Pittsburgh, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Just like that, Jones will return to action following a four-game absence and will look to get back on track after posting an .871 save percentage in his last four starts prior to getting injured. Aaron Dell had looked solid in three starts just before and after Jones' injury, but then gave up 11 goals over the next two games, so the incumbent starter will have the chance to solidify his place in the role. The 28-year-old will look to slow down a Pittsburgh offense that is averaging 3.64 goals per game in January.