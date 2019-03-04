Sharks' Martin Jones: Rights ship with solid win

Jones stopped 28 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jones' performances have been a mixed bag this season, but this one was strong enough to earn the win. His record improved to 31-13-5 with a 2.93 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Jones retains his fantasy value by playing for the Sharks, which helps him earn lots of wins, but his ratios are on pace to be a career worst. The Sharks don't play again until Thursday when they welcome the Montreal Canadiens, so Jones will be well rested should he be tabbed for that start.

