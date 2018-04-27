Sharks' Martin Jones: Rocked by Golden Knights in Game 1

Jones was pulled from Game 1 against the Golden Knights on Thursday after allowing five goals on 13 shots in the 7-0 road loss.

The Golden Knights continue to play a relentless brand of hockey, as the expansion club blitzed Jones to the tune of four goals in the first period and then chased him from the net in the second after defenseman Shea Theodore bulged twine on the odd-man rush. Still, despite how he needed to be replaced by Aaron Dell in Game 1, we wouldn't necessarily expect Jones to cede the starting role after one poor start. Vegas simply outplayed San Jose all over the ice and afforded the hosts a whopping 10 power-play opportunities.