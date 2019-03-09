Sharks' Martin Jones: Rocking home net

Jones is expected between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Blues.

Jones has rattled off three straight wins, defeating the Avalanche, Blackhawks and Habs in succession as a fine way to start the month of March. He'll now be tasked with conquering a Blues team that ranks 19th in the league in scoring at 2.91 goals per game. with St. Louis having had to scramble its lines in warmups without skilled sniper Vladimir Tarasenko (upper body).