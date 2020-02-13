Sharks' Martin Jones: Saturday's scheduled starter
Jones will start in goal Saturday in Minnesota, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has fallen well behind Aaron Dell in the pecking order but will get a turn in net Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back set. The veteran netminder has particularly struggled on the road, carrying a 3-9-2 record in addition to a 3.49 GAA and an .885 save percentage into the contest, so it may be a struggle against a Wild team averaging 3.24 goals per game on home ice.
