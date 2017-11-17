Sharks' Martin Jones: Saves 26 in loss
Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.
Jones didn't play poorly, but Florida counterpart Roberto Luongo aboslutely stole this one with a 35-save shutout. The 27-year-old goaltender has limited 10 of his past 11 opponents to two or fewer goals after giving up four in each of his two appearances, and is on pace for a third consecutive season of at least 35 wins with eight in 13 appearances through his team's first 17 games.
