Sharks' Martin Jones: Scheduled to start Thursday
Jones will take on the Predators in Nashville on Thursday.
Jones needs one more win for at least 30 in each of his first three seasons as a full-time backstop. The B.C. native has been relentless in his quest to officially secure a playoff berth for the Sharks -- who lost to the Oilers in the conference quarterfinals last year -- emerging victorious in each of his past seven starts with a 2.38 GAA and .919 sae percentage over that span. Nashville is a formidable opponent having already clinched a playoff spot out of the Central Division.
