Sharks' Martin Jones: Second straight solid game
Jones made 23 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.
It was Jones' second straight solid game, but those came after going 0-for-2020. It's far too soon to say his game has rebounded, so we can't trust Jones. But he might bring cheap, late-season value if he can maintain this level of focus.
