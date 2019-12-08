Sharks' Martin Jones: Second-straight yank
Jones was pulled early in the third period Saturday after allowing four goals on 21 shots. He took the loss in a 7-1 score.
Jones has been great of late -- he was even named the NHL's third star for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1. But Jones has now been pulled in two straight games and allowed nine goals in essentially four period of work. The two games have been a blip in Jones' recent excellent run -- he was 10-1 between Nov. 3 - 30. Fingers crossed he's more like the 10-1 guy than the 0-2 one of late.
