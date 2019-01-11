Sharks' Martin Jones: Secures victory over Vegas

Jones allowed just two goals on 38 shots versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday and registered his 20th win of the year.

Jones is riding a six-game winning streak in which he posted a 2.51 GAA and .911 save percentage. The netminder is on pace to his the 60-game mark for the fourth consecutive season and could push for 40 wins for the first time in his career. With two back-to-backs on the schedule before the All-Star break, the 28-year-old could get some extra rest before the final stretch.