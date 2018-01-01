Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeing stars after rough outing

Jones allowed four goals on 22 shots and was pulled after the second period of Sunday's 6-0 loss to Dallas.

Jones is struggling, as this was the seventh time in his past nine starts that he's surrendered four goals or more. His 14-8-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.57 GAA are respectable numbers, but backup Aaron Dell has been consistently better than Jones all season. At this stage of the game, it's difficult to start Jones confidently outside of soft matchups, and it's probably wise to monitor the starting timeshare in the San Jose crease over the coming weeks.