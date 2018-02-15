Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeking better outcome against Orcas
Jones will see shots from the visiting Canucks on Thursday.
The Canucks sent 40 shots Jones' way in his start exactly two months ago, when they managed to beat him in overtime. It's been a rough start for San Jose's No. 1 puck plugger, as he's just 3-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage since the calendar flipped to 2018. Thursday's daily slate features 11 games, so consider checking out the entire offering of starting netminders before settling on Jones in this grudge match.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...