Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeking better outcome against Orcas

Jones will see shots from the visiting Canucks on Thursday.

The Canucks sent 40 shots Jones' way in his start exactly two months ago, when they managed to beat him in overtime. It's been a rough start for San Jose's No. 1 puck plugger, as he's just 3-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage since the calendar flipped to 2018. Thursday's daily slate features 11 games, so consider checking out the entire offering of starting netminders before settling on Jones in this grudge match.