Jones will start in the blue paint against the visiting Jets on Saturday night, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

San Jose's chief puck stopper will take on the league's seventh-ranked offense (3.27 goals per game) one day after surrendering three goals on 14 shots before getting pulled in favor of Aaron Dell upon an overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

