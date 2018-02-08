Sharks' Martin Jones: Seeking revenge against Golden Knights

Jones will start in the blue paint against the visiting Golden Knights on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The armored ones got the best of Jones on Nov. 24, putting the puck past him three times on 14 shots in just 20:10 of ice time. Vegas still reigns supreme in the Western Conference with 74 points in the standings, so we wouldn't expect life to be any easier for Jones this time around. He brings a 15-13-5 record, 2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage into the upcoming contest -- those aren't stellar numbers, but Jones has at least held off talented backup Aaron Dell to preserve his status as the No. 1 option in goal for Team Teal.