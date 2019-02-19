Sharks' Martin Jones: Sees six fly by

Jones yielded six goals on only 20 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Jones was not up to the task despite the Sharks firing 38 shots against Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Jones' record dropped to 28-11-5, with a 2.95 GAA and a .896 save percentage. He has given up 14 goals in his last four starts, which might encourage coach Peter DeBoer to turn to Aaron Dell against the Penguins on Thursday.

