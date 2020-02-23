Sharks' Martin Jones: Set for road start

Jones will start Sunday's road clash against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Jones will draw just his third start in the past 10 games after losing the starting role to Aaron Dell. In his past five starts, Jones has struggled going 1-3-1 along with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage. He'll draw a solid matchup Sunday, however, facing an Islanders offense that ranks just 22nd in the league in goals per game this season (2.82).