Sharks' Martin Jones: Set for shot at redemption
Jones will start Game 3 in Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
A nightmare start in his last appearance, Jones will be looking to bounce back from a three-goal, four-save showing in Game 2 (a GAA of 30.00). Despite the porous performance Friday, Pete DeBoer is going back to Jones for Game 3, and San Jose's coach will be crossing his fingers that his goaltender's struggles are behind him for good.
