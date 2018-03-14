Sharks' Martin Jones: Set for Wednesday start

Jones will patrol the crease for Wednesday's tilt in Edmonton.

Despite putting up a 2.15 GAA and .926 save percentage in his last eight games, Jones' play hasn't yielded the results you would expect in the win column, as he's posted a 4-3-1 record in that span. Wednesday, though, Jones will take on an Oilers squad that has come away with just 64 points through 69 games and ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game.