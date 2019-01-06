Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to face Bolts at home
Jones will be in net Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Jones has won three straight despite allowing 10 goals over that span. The Sharks' netminder will be in tough against the league's best team, as Tampa Bay has posted a 15-3-2 record away from home this season. This might be a night to keep Jones on your bench.
