Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to face Calgary
Jones will start between the pipes Sunday for a home game against the Flames, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones reportedly will be countered by Mike Smith, who owns a dismal save percentage (.872) through 11 games this season. Team Teal's primary netminder hasn't fared much better in comparison -- Jones has an .893 save mark through 12 appearances -- though he's rattled off seven wins in this early stage of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...