Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to face Calgary

Jones will start between the pipes Sunday for a home game against the Flames, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones reportedly will be countered by Mike Smith, who owns a dismal save percentage (.872) through 11 games this season. Team Teal's primary netminder hasn't fared much better in comparison -- Jones has an .893 save mark through 12 appearances -- though he's rattled off seven wins in this early stage of the 2018-19 campaign.