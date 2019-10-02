Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to start Opening Night
Jones will tend the road cage for Wednesday's clash against the Golden Knights.
Jones is the assumed No. 1 goaltender for the Sharks this season, and is going off a stellar 36-19-5 record to go along with a 2.94 GAA and .896 save percentage last season. The veteran should be busy in net, as Vegas was second in the league in shots per game last season at 34.3. The 29-year-old is just 3-2-0 in his career against Vegas, owning a .897 save percentage and 3.44 GAA in that span.
