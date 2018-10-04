Sharks' Martin Jones: Shaky start to season
Jones gave up four goals on 14 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Certainly not how he hoped to start the year, Jones was not himself Wednesday. The first goal that beat him came in the first minute of the game and was a shot right along the ice that went directly through his legs. The 28-year-old netminder will need to be much better moving forward and should get a chance to put this one behind him when San Jose visits Los Angeles on Friday.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Suffers from special teams implosion•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four to lose Karlsson's debut•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Taking on Calgary•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Done in by Vegas rally•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...