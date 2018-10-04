Sharks' Martin Jones: Shaky start to season

Jones gave up four goals on 14 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Certainly not how he hoped to start the year, Jones was not himself Wednesday. The first goal that beat him came in the first minute of the game and was a shot right along the ice that went directly through his legs. The 28-year-old netminder will need to be much better moving forward and should get a chance to put this one behind him when San Jose visits Los Angeles on Friday.