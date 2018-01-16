Sharks' Martin Jones: Shines in 35-save win over Kings

Jones saved 35 of 36 shots during Monday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

The Sharks' No. 1 entered with a discouraging .859 save percentage and 4.04 GAA through his past four outings, so this was an encouraging bounce-back showing. However, it's hard to be excited about Jones' play to this point of the season, as he owns a mediocre 14-10-4 record, .913 save percentage and 2.59 GAA. Still, considering the state of the goaltender position across the league, Jones offers plenty of value and should be viewed as a solid option in the majority of matchups moving forward.