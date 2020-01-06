Sharks' Martin Jones: Shocked by Capitals
Jones allowed five goals on 29 shots during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.
San Jose appeared to be on its way to a third straight win, but everything changed in the game's final minute when the Capitals scored twice to force overtime. Lars Eller beat Jones in the extra period to complete the wild comeback. Jones only has one win over his last nine games, is 13-15-1 on the year, and is simply not a reliable fantasy option in 2019-20. That said, considering the lack of options behind him, Jones will continue to see the lion's share of starts for the Sharks.
