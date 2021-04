Jones allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled after 20 minutes in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Jones looked to be handcuffed by Ryan Suter's long shot from the right circle that opened the scoring just 19 seconds into the game, and the 31-year-old Jones gave up two more goals before being replaced by Josef Korenar to start the second period. Jones is now winless in his last six starts (0-5-1) and owns an .896 save percentage for the year.