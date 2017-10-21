Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts down Devils in win
Jones recorded a shutout, stopping all 28 New Jersey shots in a 3-0 win Friday.
This was unexpected given the Devils' prowess on offense this year, but the Sharks netminder was brilliant in slamming the door on New Jersey. He seems to have bounced back completely from a poor start and now looks like a solid option moving forward.
