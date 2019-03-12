Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts down Wild

Jones stopped all 24 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

The shutout was his third of the season but Jones' second in his last eight starts. The 29-year-old has a 6-2-0 record with a scintillating 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage over that stretch, and his recent surge has helped the Sharks move into the top spot in the Pacific Division.