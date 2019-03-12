Sharks' Martin Jones: Shuts down Wild

Jones stopped all 24 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

The shutout was his third of the season but Jones' second in his last eight starts. The 29-year-old has a 6-2-0 record with a scintillating 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage over that stretch, and his recent surge has helped the Sharks move into the top spot in the Pacific Division.

More News
Our Latest Stories