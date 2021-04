Jones posted a 30-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Jones turned in an excellent performance Friday, earning his first shutout of the year in the process. The 31-year-old improved to 13-7-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 23 contests. With wins in five of his last six outings, Jones is on one of his best runs in years.