Sharks' Martin Jones: Sitting out Tuesday
Jones (undisclosed) will not suit up for Tuesday evening's game in Philadelphia, NHL.com reports.
Aaron Dell will get the start Tuesday with Antoine Bibeau serving as his backup. Jones is still considered day-to-day at this point, which is good for the outlook on his return to action sooner rather than later. The British Columbia native will have three days to rest up before Friday's away matchup with the Panthers.
